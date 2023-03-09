Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113

Finney-Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 0-3 0-0 0, Bridges 4-13 0-0 10, Curry 1-4 3-3 5, Watanabe 1-6 2-2 4, Sharpe 5-13 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 6-11 0-0 13, Mills 8-16 2-2 23, Smith 7-13 1-1 17, Sumner 2-7 4-4 9, Thomas 7-13 4-4 21. Totals 41-104 17-17 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason