Miles, No. 11 TCU lead throughout in 79-52 win over Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Micah Peavey was already headed back the other way to play defense for 11th-ranked TCU, thinking like everyone else that the ball was going out of bounds. Except Rondel Walker made an incredible save.
Walker somehow kept the ball in play near midcourt after Shahada Wells blocked a 3-pointer, then threw ahead to Peavy for a slam dunk that capped an 11-0 run to start the second half — just like the 11 points in a row the Horned Frogs had to open the game while leading throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.