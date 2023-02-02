Middle Tennessee 84, UTEP 72

Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Onyema 3-6 0-0 6, Solomon 6-9 1-3 13, Givance 2-5 5-6 9, Hardy 8-15 5-6 21, McKinney 2-7 3-5 7, Dos Anjos 2-5 2-2 7, Kalu 1-2 1-1 3, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4, Sibley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-23 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason