Miami-Cleveland Runs

Marlins second. Bryan De La Cruz walks. Avisail Garcia flies out to deep right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Jean Segura singles to center field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to left field. Jean Segura to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jacob Stallings reaches on error. Yuli Gurriel to second. Jean Segura scores. Fielding error by Amed Rosario. Jon Berti flies out to center field to Myles Straw. Jazz Chisholm Jr. lines out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Guardians 0.

Guardians fourth. Amed Rosario singles to second base. Jose Ramirez flies out to left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Josh Bell doubles to deep right center field. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Gonzalez flies out to deep center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Andres Gimenez flies out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Guardians 1.

Marlins sixth. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Bryan De La Cruz homers to right field. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Jean Segura doubles to deep right field. Yuli Gurriel walks. Jacob Stallings flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 3, Guardians 1.

Marlins seventh. Jon Berti walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tim Herrin to Josh Naylor. Jon Berti to second. Jorge Soler walks. Luis Arraez singles to right center field. Jorge Soler scores. Jon Berti scores. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field. Luis Arraez to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Luis Arraez scores. Jean Segura grounds out to shortstop. Avisail Garcia out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 6, Guardians 1.