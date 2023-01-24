Miami 98, Boston 95

Tatum 9-18 11-14 31, Williams 3-6 1-2 10, Williams III 5-6 1-1 11, Pritchard 4-14 0-0 10, White 7-17 7-8 23, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Kornet 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 32-74 21-27 95.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason