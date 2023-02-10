Miami 97, Houston 95

Martin Jr. 6-9 4-5 17, Smith Jr. 8-16 3-3 22, Sengun 3-9 6-6 12, J.Green 5-19 1-1 11, Tate 2-7 1-3 5, Eason 3-5 1-3 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Washington Jr. 2-7 2-3 6. Totals 35-84 18-24 95.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason