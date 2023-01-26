Miami 86, Boston College 65

Gakdeng 5-7 4-4 14, Daley 2-11 1-2 6, Lacey 6-9 0-2 16, Mair 4-8 2-2 11, Todd 3-9 3-3 10, VanTimmeren 3-6 2-2 8, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Lezama 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 12-15 65
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason