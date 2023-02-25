Merrimack 80, LIU 59

Minor 9-19 4-10 22, Bennett 3-9 0-0 6, Derkack 4-7 5-6 14, Savage 5-9 0-0 14, Reid 2-12 3-5 8, Stinson 1-3 0-0 3, McKoy 2-2 3-4 9, Filchner 0-0 0-0 0, Black 2-2 0-0 4, Emery 0-1 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 15-25 80.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason