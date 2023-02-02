Merrimack 76, LIU 59

Delancy 4-8 0-0 8, Essahaty 4-6 0-0 8, Greene 5-11 2-4 12, Johnson 2-6 3-4 7, Washington 0-4 0-0 0, Maletic 5-14 0-0 13, Wood 1-2 1-2 3, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Ndiaye 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 25-59 6-10 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason