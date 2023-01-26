Merrimack 64, CCSU 61

Minor 5-13 2-2 12, Bennett 5-11 0-0 12, Derkack 4-7 6-8 14, Savage 6-9 0-1 17, Reid 1-9 0-0 2, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Stinson 3-3 0-0 7, Filchner 0-1 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 8-11 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason