Merrimack 56, Stonehill 43

Bergan 3-5 1-2 8, Sims 2-6 0-0 4, Zegarowski 2-7 0-0 5, Burnett 0-6 0-0 0, Stone 4-6 1-1 10, Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Mack 0-3 0-0 0, Melis 3-4 0-1 6, C.Stinson 0-1 2-2 2, McGill 0-0 0-0 0, Marquardt 0-0 0-0 0, O'Reilly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 4-6 43.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason