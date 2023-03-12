Memphis 75, No. 1 Houston 65

C.Lawson 1-2 3-4 5, Williams 6-10 2-6 16, Davis 10-21 8-8 31, Hardaway 0-4 0-0 0, McCadden 4-6 0-0 8, Lomax 4-5 1-1 10, Franklin 0-2 1-2 1, Dandridge 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 15-21 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason