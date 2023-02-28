Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109

Brown Jr. 1-8 0-0 2, Vanderbilt 1-6 2-2 4, Davis 9-19 10-13 28, Beasley 5-8 0-0 12, Schroder 4-11 1-1 10, Gabriel 3-3 0-0 6, Hachimura 3-7 2-2 9, Walker IV 7-15 2-2 21, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 5-8 3-3 17, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-23 109.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason