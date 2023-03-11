Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Bullock 3-9 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 8-15 3-5 23, Powell 1-2 2-4 4, Green 9-16 0-0 21, Hardy 9-21 1-4 22, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6, Kleber 1-3 1-2 4, Wood 4-8 6-6 14, Holiday 1-4 0-0 3, Wright IV 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 39-85 15-23 108.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason