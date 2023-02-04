Mass.-Lowell 90, NJIT 61

Diakite 3-4 1-5 7, Osawe 2-7 1-2 5, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Hess 5-7 0-0 11, Sullivan 4-9 1-1 9, McMillian 4-7 0-0 8, Anderson 1-6 3-3 5, Faison 3-4 0-0 6, de Graaf 0-4 0-0 0, Mason 2-4 2-3 6, Nankin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-14 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason