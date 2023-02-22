Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 70

Al.Blunt 3-8 4-4 11, Brooks 5-7 3-6 13, Coulibaly 4-7 0-0 8, Hammond 6-11 2-2 19, Hikim 2-9 2-4 6, O'Connor 2-2 1-3 6, Morris 2-5 6-7 10, Covington 1-4 0-0 2, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-26 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason