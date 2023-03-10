Marist 69, St. Peter's 57

Cooley 2-7 4-4 10, Ingo 1-4 2-4 4, Gardner 7-14 3-4 18, Harris 1-3 7-11 10, Brickner 2-2 5-8 10, Daughtry 1-5 4-6 7, Farris 1-6 4-4 6, Salton 1-1 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 1-1 0-1 2, Belton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 29-42 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason