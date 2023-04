CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Muñoz, who led AL relievers in strikeouts last season, was put on the 15-day injured list by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday because of a right deltoid strain.

Muñoz struck out 96 while going 2-5 with four saves and a 2.49 ERA in 64 appearances last year. He had ankle surgery in November, which delayed his first spring training appearance until March 20.