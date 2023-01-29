Loyola Marymount 84, Pepperdine 70

M.Lewis 4-15 12-13 21, Porter 2-8 2-2 6, Basham 1-4 0-0 2, Mallette 5-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 13, Moore 2-5 2-2 7, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Zidek 2-3 2-2 7, Gassama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 18-19 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason