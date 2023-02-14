Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Loyola Chicago 64, UMass 62

Alston 4-10 5-9 13, Golden 3-5 0-0 7, Norris 5-12 3-5 17, Quinn 1-3 2-2 5, Schwieger 2-7 2-3 8, Kennedy 0-3 1-2 1, Welch 4-6 1-1 9, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-51 14-22 64.

UMASS (13-13)

Cross 2-4 0-0 6, Dominguez 4-7 1-1 9, Leveque 1-3 0-1 2, K.Thompson 4-10 0-1 8, Weeks 6-14 2-3 18, Kante 2-4 2-3 6, Luis 1-5 2-2 4, Diggins 2-5 0-0 4, Gapare 2-5 0-0 5, G.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 7-11 62.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 8-23 (Norris 4-11, Schwieger 2-3, Golden 1-1, Quinn 1-1, Alston 0-1, Kennedy 0-3, Wilson 0-3), UMass 7-20 (Weeks 4-10, Cross 2-2, Gapare 1-2, Diggins 0-2, Dominguez 0-2, K.Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 29 (Alston 6), UMass 30 (Luis 6). Assists_Loyola Chicago 11 (Norris 5), UMass 12 (Dominguez, Leveque 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 20, UMass 19. A_2,670 (9,493).

