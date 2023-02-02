Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 72

Fiedler 9-15 5-6 23, Evee 6-16 0-0 14, Mason 3-6 4-6 12, Olivari 5-12 0-0 13, Sheffield 1-3 2-2 5, Huseinovic 1-3 0-0 3, Akuchie 1-1 0-0 2, Lieppert 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 11-14 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason