Louisiana-Lafayette 82, Texas St. 63

Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Morgan 2-7 2-4 6, Drinnon 2-5 2-2 7, Harrell 3-12 4-4 10, Mason 1-5 0-0 2, Ceaser 6-9 0-0 12, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Coleman 3-7 3-6 9, Sykes 4-6 0-0 8, Love 0-1 0-2 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-20 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason