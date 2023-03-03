Long Beach St. 77, CS Bakersfield 61

Collum 5-14 0-2 10, Henson 5-7 3-4 14, Smith 4-6 1-2 9, McGhee 3-11 1-2 9, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 2, Panopio 0-7 0-0 0, C.Hunter 6-9 0-0 17, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-10 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason