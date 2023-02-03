Long Beach St. 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

George 2-7 3-3 7, L.Traore 5-12 0-1 10, Hunter 3-11 0-2 8, A.Traore 2-3 1-3 5, Tsohonis 8-24 2-4 21, J.Jones 1-6 0-0 3, Rotegaard 3-5 0-0 8, Stroud 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 28-72 6-13 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason