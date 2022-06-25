Úlfarsson, Quintero, Clark lead Houston past Chicago 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Steve Clark made them stand up in the Houston Dynamo's 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Úlfarsson picked up his second goal of the season when he found the net in the 23rd minute for Houston (6-7-3). Quintero scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Adam Lundqvist assisted on Quintero's sixth goal of the season.