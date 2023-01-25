Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68

Adiassa 2-4 1-3 5, Higgins 7-13 0-0 16, Knostman 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 4-11 8-10 17, Whitney-Sidney 6-13 1-1 14, Parolin 4-6 1-2 9, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 2-3 0-0 4, Tan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 11-16 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason