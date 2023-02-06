Lafayette 72, Holy Cross 58

Jenkins 4-10 0-3 9, O'Boyle 1-2 3-4 6, Rivera 11-18 2-4 25, Berger 1-5 0-0 2, Fulton 2-4 2-2 6, Hines 2-3 2-4 7, Pettit 1-2 0-0 3, Vander Baan 5-8 2-8 14, Sondberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 11-25 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason