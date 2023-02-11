La Salle 86, UMass 72

Cross 4-9 6-7 15, Martin 4-7 1-2 10, Leveque 3-6 2-2 8, K.Thompson 2-8 2-2 6, Weeks 6-15 2-2 16, Dominguez 1-4 0-0 3, Luis 4-7 2-2 10, Kante 1-3 2-2 4, Gapare 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 17-19 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason