L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109

James 8-18 1-1 18, Vanderbilt 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 15-20 10-12 40, Reaves 4-7 9-10 18, Russell 2-4 0-1 6, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Hachimura 10-14 0-2 20, Brown Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Walker IV 2-3 0-0 5, Beasley 5-14 0-0 13, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 52-93 21-28 134.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason