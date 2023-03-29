L.A. Lakers 121, Chicago 110

James 10-19 4-4 25, Vanderbilt 3-5 0-0 8, Davis 13-20 11-14 38, Reaves 7-8 4-4 19, Russell 7-12 1-3 17, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Hachimura 3-6 0-0 6, Brown Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 0-3 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 2-7 4-5 8. Totals 45-86 24-30 121.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason