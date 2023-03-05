L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105

D.Green 7-11 1-3 15, DiVincenzo 2-8 5-5 11, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 8-20 6-6 27, Thompson 8-18 2-2 22, Kuminga 2-10 0-0 5, Lamb 2-5 0-0 6, J.Green 1-2 0-0 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0, Poole 3-11 1-2 10. Totals 36-91 15-18 105.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason