Sports

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Banchero 8-20 4-4 21, F.Wagner 10-23 1-2 21, Carter Jr. 6-11 2-2 16, Fultz 5-12 1-3 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Bitadze 1-3 1-2 3, Bol 2-4 0-0 4, Anthony 5-15 4-4 17, Houstan 0-2 0-0 0, K.Harris 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-102 13-17 105.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, Vanderbilt 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 6-15 3-6 15, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Russell 6-12 2-2 18, Gabriel 2-3 2-2 6, Hachimura 4-9 0-0 8, Reaves 9-14 16-18 35, Schroder 3-9 3-4 12. Totals 36-78 26-32 111.

Orlando 25 24 32 24 105
L.A. Lakers 28 31 25 27 111

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-38 (G.Harris 3-6, Anthony 3-8, Carter Jr. 2-5, Fultz 1-2, Banchero 1-4, Bol 0-1, Houstan 0-2, K.Harris 0-2, F.Wagner 0-8), L.A. Lakers 13-32 (Brown Jr. 4-8, Russell 4-8, Schroder 3-6, Reaves 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Hachimura 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 44 (Carter Jr. 11), L.A. Lakers 52 (Davis 11). Assists_Orlando 24 (Fultz 10), L.A. Lakers 25 (Reaves, Russell 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 28, L.A. Lakers 19. A_18,997 (18,997)

