L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101

Brooks 3-13 0-1 7, Jackson Jr. 4-12 4-4 13, Tillman 3-5 0-0 6, Bane 7-14 1-1 18, Morant 13-26 13-14 45, Roddy 1-4 0-0 2, Aldama 2-7 0-0 6, Jones 0-7 0-0 0, Kennard 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-93 18-20 101.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 10-20 5-7 25, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 11-24 8-10 31, Reaves 5-10 2-3 13, Russell 5-14 5-5 17, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-10 2-2 16, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0, Schroder 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-90 22-27 111.

Memphis 9 28 31 33 101
L.A. Lakers 35 18 35 23 111

3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-39 (Morant 6-10, Bane 3-7, Aldama 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Brooks 1-5, Kennard 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Roddy 0-3, Jones 0-5), L.A. Lakers 7-28 (Hachimura 2-2, Russell 2-7, Schroder 1-3, Davis 1-4, Reaves 1-4, Beasley 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-2, James 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 50 (Tillman 12), L.A. Lakers 48 (Davis 17). Assists_Memphis 23 (Morant 13), L.A. Lakers 19 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, L.A. Lakers 18. A_18,997 (18,997)

