L.A. Lakers 111, Dallas 108

James 10-23 5-7 26, Vanderbilt 6-8 2-2 15, Davis 12-20 6-9 30, Beasley 3-14 0-1 8, Schroder 5-12 6-6 16, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Reaves 3-6 2-3 9. Totals 42-97 21-28 111.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason