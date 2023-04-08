Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

L.A. Clippers 136, Portland 125

Knox II 10-15 5-6 30, Williams 4-5 0-1 9, Watford 10-15 2-2 24, Mays 3-11 2-3 9, Sharpe 10-20 3-4 26, Butler Jr. 3-5 0-1 7, Minaya 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-6 3-4 7, Harrison 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 47-89 17-23 125.

L.A. CLIPPERS (136)

Batum 3-5 0-0 9, Leonard 7-17 10-10 27, Zubac 6-8 2-2 14, Gordon 2-8 0-0 5, Westbrook 9-14 0-0 20, Covington 3-4 0-0 8, Diabate 1-1 0-0 2, Plumlee 4-4 3-3 11, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-5 0-2 6, Boston Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Hyland 3-11 2-2 9, Moon 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 7-14 9-11 23, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-93 26-30 136.

Portland 33 37 26 29 125
L.A. Clippers 26 38 45 27 136

3-Point Goals_Portland 14-32 (Knox II 5-8, Sharpe 3-9, Watford 2-3, Williams 1-1, Mays 1-2, Butler Jr. 1-3, Harrison 1-3, Minaya 0-1, Walker 0-2), L.A. Clippers 12-35 (Batum 3-5, Leonard 3-8, Covington 2-2, Westbrook 2-3, Gordon 1-6, Hyland 1-7, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 34 (Knox II 11), L.A. Clippers 51 (Zubac 10). Assists_Portland 32 (Harrison 10), L.A. Clippers 30 (Westbrook 6). Total Fouls_Portland 20, L.A. Clippers 17. A_19,068 (18,997)

More for you
Written By