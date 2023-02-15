L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124

D.Green 6-6 2-2 15, DiVincenzo 3-6 2-2 10, Looney 5-7 1-2 11, Poole 10-20 5-6 28, Thompson 7-14 0-1 18, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 5-12 4-6 16, Lamb 3-5 1-3 8, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 3-5 4-5 11, Moody 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 45-83 19-27 124.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason