L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115

Leonard 11-16 3-4 25, Morris Sr. 2-4 0-0 5, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 11-20 2-2 27, Mann 5-10 3-4 17, Covington 3-3 0-0 8, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 1-2 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-13 1-1 19, Powell 8-12 2-2 22. Totals 51-84 12-15 133.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason