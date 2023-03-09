L.A. Clippers 108, Toronto 100

Anunoby 7-11 0-0 18, Siakam 9-21 1-2 20, Poeltl 4-8 0-0 8, Barnes 6-21 6-6 20, VanVleet 4-12 2-2 13, Achiuwa 0-2 0-0 0, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 5-8 2-2 14, Trent Jr. 2-11 2-2 7. Totals 37-96 13-14 100.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason