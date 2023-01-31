L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason