L.A. Angels-Boston Runs

Angels first. Zach Neto called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani singles to shallow center field. Taylor Ward hit by pitch. Shohei Ohtani to second. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Taylor Ward scores. Shohei Ohtani scores. Gio Urshela walks. Jake Lamb singles to deep center field. Gio Urshela to third. Brandon Drury out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Rob Refsnyder. Gio Urshela scores. Logan O'Hoppe singles to shallow left field. Jake Lamb to second. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Red sox 0.