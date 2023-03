AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eighth-seeded Marta Kostyuk breezed through the final set to beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at the ATX Open on Thursday and reach her third quarterfinal of 2023.

Kostyuk, a 20-year-old from Ukraine, only made it as far as the quarterfinals at one event all of last season.