Knight scores 2, US routs Czech Republic 9-1 in world semis

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the women’s hockey world championship gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic on Saturday.
The victory sets up another potential showdown against cross-border rival Canada in the championship game on Sunday. Canada, which eked out a 3-2 overtime win over Sweden in the quarterfinals, plays Switzerland in the other semifinal later in the day.