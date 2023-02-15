Kansas St. 87, Baylor 68

Bickle 2-4 0-0 4, Andrews 4-11 0-0 8, Asberry 8-22 0-0 21, Fontleroy 2-7 0-0 5, Owens 3-4 0-0 7, Abraham 1-2 0-2 2, Ferreira 1-1 0-0 2, Littlepage-Buggs 5-7 6-9 16, Van Gytenbeek 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 27-62 6-11 68
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason