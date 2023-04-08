Kansas City-San Francisco Runs

Giants fourth. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Michael Conforto singles to center field. J.D. Davis doubles to right field. Michael Conforto to third. Joc Pederson out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Edward Olivares. Michael Conforto scores. Mike Yastrzemski called out on strikes. Thairo Estrada singles to left field, advances to 2nd. J.D. Davis scores. Brandon Crawford singles to left center field. Thairo Estrada scores. Blake Sabol lines out to left field to Edward Olivares.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Royals 0.