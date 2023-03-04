Kansas 84, TCU 61

Jackson 3-6 1-1 7, Franklin 5-9 4-4 16, Kersgieter 6-11 2-3 14, Mayberry 6-13 4-4 18, Prater 10-15 2-2 24, Jessen 1-2 0-0 2, Telegdy 0-1 0-0 0, Strom 0-0 0-0 0, Vuksic 0-1 0-0 0, Eltayeb 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 32-59 14-16 84
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason