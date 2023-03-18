Jones' breakaway goal leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 7-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 2:37 remaining and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 Friday night in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the NHL standings.
Jones blocked the shot of Columbus' Andrew Peeke as he was trying to bump the puck into the Blue Jackets' offensive zone. The shot went off the shaft of Jones' stick, before he was able to gain possession of the puck near center ice. Jones then beat Michael Hutchinson with a backhand on his stick side for his seventh goal of the season.