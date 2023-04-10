Islanders lose to Capitals, no longer control playoff future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shaking their heads in the aftermath of a baffling defeat to a team out of contention, New York Islanders players lacked the answers to explain the inexplicable.
What captain Anders Lee called a “horrible” start led to two goals in 63 seconds and another before the end of the first period, and the Islanders couldn't climb out of the hole they dug. The result was a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night that deals a significant blow to their playoff chances, which they no longer control with one game left to play.