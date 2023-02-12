Iona 72, Niagara 55

Joseph 3-7 4-7 10, Shema 1-3 3-4 6, Clayton 12-23 2-2 30, JeanLouis 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 5-11 0-0 11, Ibine Ayo 2-4 0-0 6, Brookshire 3-4 0-0 9, Weiss 0-2 0-0 0, Sunday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason