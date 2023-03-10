Iona 71, Niagara 59

Gray 7-11 2-4 18, Iorio 3-6 0-0 6, Bayless 3-8 3-3 9, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Thomasson 5-14 3-4 15, Obioha 3-3 0-1 6, Kasperzyk 2-5 0-0 5, Erving 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 8-12 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason