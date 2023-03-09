Indiana 134, Houston 125

Martin Jr. 9-13 5-8 23, Smith Jr. 10-19 7-9 30, Sengun 7-11 0-2 14, Green 8-23 6-6 24, Nix 3-12 0-0 6, Eason 4-8 0-0 8, Garuba 0-3 0-0 0, Tate 5-11 3-4 13, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 49-107 21-29 125.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason